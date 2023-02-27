In this middle match of a trio of tough away fixtures against top-half teams the Bucks could justifiably feel disappointed not to have won after twice leading and being the more composed and fluent outfit, certainly in the middle quarters.

Yet this was a tale of two penalties and for the second time in the week the visitors were deprived of victory by a converted home spot-kick, while on this occasion failing to score from their own penalty award.

The background to the match was again intriguing. Though the Magpies sat 10 places higher in the league table, both Chorley (fourth) and Buxton (second) occupied high places in a form table based on the last six rounds of fixtures.

Declan Poole - goal and assist for Buxton in Saturday's draw at Chorley.

Manager Craig Elliott restored namesake Tommy, for a rare forward role in place of Diego De Girolamo, and Warren Clarke, who was preferred to Jordan Barnett, while Declan Poole returned to the subs' bench and was to make a major impact after replacing the injured Brad Jackson in the 35th minute.

The match got off to a lively, even start with both teams mounting promising attacks.

Ex-Stalybridge forward Johnson twice fired over for the Magpies, while Jak McCourt for the Bucks twice went closer.

A corner-kick was played back to him and he drove low and fiercely across the face of goal with the ball fractionally evading both the onrushing Elliott and the far post.

His second effort, a free-kick from distance, was struck similarly and likewise went close to the far post.

Buxton had an even better chance to score when gifted a 28th-minute penalty-kick by Sampson's clear but unnecessary foul on Clarke.

However, long-serving home captain, keeper Unwin, made a superb, low double-save to deny Elliott.

Undaunted, the Bucks went very close in a six-yard box scramble only a minute later, then Jackson rolled an effort wide of goal after neat inter-passing by Connor Kirby and Elliott in the home penalty area.

Chorley had their moments on the attack but were thwarted by good defending before Buxton did take the lead in the third minute of added time as Poole got the final touch in a packed goalmouth following another McCourt free-kick. It was his first goal for the club.

After half-time Chorley introduced midfielder Nolan for striker Sampson but for a quarter-hour the Bucks were still shading the exchanges.

From Theo Richardson's long-struck free kick, Kirby fired a 20-yarder at Unwin, who was then involved in a defensive muddle which was close to letting in Joe Ackroyd and then the keeper needed sure handling to deal with Poole's dangerous low cross.

Chorley's introduction of substitute Scarborough brought his team an immediate improvement and a 69th-minute equaliser followed, through Hall from close range.

The Bucks, however, responded positively and within two minutes had regained their lead.

Poole added an assist to his earlier goal with a sumptuous lofted cross that Clarke headed home for his first strike of the season.

The Magpies pressed forward in search of a second equaliser and after 77 minutes Richardson needed to produce his best save of the day to tip Wilson's drive against the bar.

But he was beaten three minutes later as Hall again equalised, by netting skilfully from the penalty spot, as he had at Buxton in January.