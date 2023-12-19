​Diego’s on the spot to win the game for Bucks

​Diego De Girolamo’s injury-time penalty settled a fiery encounter at The Brewery Field as Buxton won 3-2 at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

​The result lifted Buxton to 15th in the National League North standings ahead of the division’s two midweek fixtures, though they are only five points off the play-off places.

Spennymoor went close early on when Lebrun Mbeka’s pass split the defence for Reece Staunton to charge forward but he drilled his shot just wide of the far post.

The visitors responded well and got their noses in front not long afterwards when Jake Wright turned smartly on the left corner of the penalty area before sending a curling shot over keeper James Montgomery.

However, Moors could have been level on the stroke of half time when Ben Pollock’s header from a corner glanced the bar, moments after Glen Taylor’s curling shot had been deflected just wide.

Moors did make it 1-1 early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty following a foul by Connor Brown, allowing Taylor to confidently fire home from the spot.

Buxton’s response was swift. James Curtis left his back pass short, and Connor Kirby seized on the error to lob a wonderful effort over the exposed Montgomery to restore their advantage.

Things got worse for the home side on the hour when Rob Ramshaw got involved in an off-the-ball tussle with Wright and earned himself a second yellow card to reduce Moors to ten men.

Moors showed real spirit to find another equaliser on 68 minutes though when Reece Staunton’s deep cross from the left found Keenan Ferguson who headed home his first Moors goal.

Buxton were to have the last laugh though, when Tommy Elliott was upended by Montgomery in injury time and fellow substitute De Girolamo fired home the penalty to settle the affair in the dying moments.

Moors: Montgomery, Mbeka, Curtis, Pollock, Ferguson (McKeown 90), Anderson, Ross (Harris 60), Greenfield, Staunton (Gallacher 84), Ramshaw, Taylor.Not used: Fielding, Ledger.