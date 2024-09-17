​Diego’s at the double in Buxton cup replay win

Buxton boss John McGrath.

​Buxton progressed in the FA Cup on Monday night after a 2-1 replay win at Barwell.

Just as with Saturday's initial second qualifying round match, Buxton went behind in the replay, but a brace of goals from Diego De Girolamo paved the 2-1 winning way for a home tie with Kidderminster Harriers in the next round.

Team manager John McGrath made one change from Saturday, bringing in Callum Leigh for Liam Ravenhill in midfield.

It was a repeat story of the Bucks dominating possession against an always lively Barwell, who scored first with a long-range shot in the 26th minute through Ethan Hill.

But De Girolamo's double response came after 49 and 65 minutes, first firing in off the post and then scoring after being found by Ben Andreucci.

McGrath said afterwards: "We knew what had to be done and the lads followed the game plan. We look forward to entertaining Kidderminster in front of our own fans."

The third qualifying round at home to Kidderminster Harriers will be on Saturday September 28, kick-off 3pm.

The Harriers have started the season well and are in sixth place in the Vanarama National League North and are managed by the sometimes-controversial Phil Brown, best known for his time in charge of Hull City when they were a Premier League outfit.

Next at home for the Bucks will be Radcliffe on Saturday, 3pm start.