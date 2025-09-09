Depleted Buxton prove too strong for Oxford City

Tai Sodje netted Buxton's winner on Saturday. Photo: Phil Peat.

Despite remarkably lacking nine front-line players, Buxton recorded a deserved if narrow victory in the 'university derby' on Saturday as they saw off Oxford City 2-1.

After consecutive home defeats, the hosts and their fans were glad of their victory which allowed them to leapfrog the visitors to climb six places to stand 13th in the NLN table.

In a match that improved as it went along, a high-quality goal in each half earned full points but they were in marked contrast to an opening quarter that lacked memorable action as 'the Bucks' probed for an opening while attacking the Ashwood End.

City were disciplined and quick to close down their opponents but Buxton took the lead in fine style just before the half-hour. First Sammy Robinson and then Luke Brennan won tackles at half-way on the left flank to mount an attack which saw the lively Oli Greaves crowded out, only for Brennan to regain possession and net from 17 yards with a curling right-footed drive into the far side-netting.

Powerful attack-leader Westendorf generally seemed by far Oxford's best hope of an effective response and captain Connor Kirby was needed to produce some decisive defensive work, but just prior to the interval a long ball forward released midfielder Parker for the visitors' only clear opening of the half. However, his under-struck lob from a central position gave advancing 'keeper Paul Cooper a comfortable enough catch.

By then, 'the Bucks' had gone close to doubling their advantage. Cian Coleman, who was playing well in a more defensive midfield role, set up Luke Hall to cut in from the right and Greaves' flick at his delivery lifted the ball onto the roof of the net.

The second half brought a considerable improvement in the match's quality as the visitors pushed forward with more belief, but it was Coleman's unnecessary losing of possession in midfield that permitted their 51st-minute equaliser. Left-back Roddy then played a low, diagonal ball into the six-yard box & ex-Farsley Celtic midfielder Compton-Sturridge applied the vital touch.

Undaunted by this momentary lapse, Coleman and 'the Bucks' pressed forward and just three minutes on went very close to regaining the lead as Trueman and Greaves did the initial work for Tai Sodje to cross from the left but Hall couldn't quite squeeze the ball home close to the far post.

Westendorf twice fired firm shots, each happily directly at Cooper, in City's best spell, yet Buxton looked well capable of scoring again and could hardly have gone closer than in the 65th minute when the impressive Hall cut in to fire a 20-yard drive flush against the far angle of post & bar.

However, the winning goal was only four minutes delayed as Greaves most skilfully weaved his way along the right by-line to square the ball for Sodje to force the ball over the line from virtually standing on it.

City were by no means out of contention but surprisingly in the closing stages didn't commit more players and more enterprise to attack, so Buxton recorded an important victory in highly unfavourable circumstances, giving a boost to confidence ahead of next Saturday's home FA Cup tie versus Redditch Utd.

Bucks: Cooper; Trueman, Stephenson, Burton, Robinson; Kirby, Coleman; Hall (McLean 87), Greaves, Brennan; Sodje. Unused Subs: Melville, Tomlinson, Balfe, Cullen.