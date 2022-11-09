Depleted Buxton Ladies lose their unbeaten record in defeat at University of Derby Women

At the same time, local rivals and table-toppers Buxton Young Bucks were beating Bakewell Town Ladies 3-0.

Buxton Ladies travelled to Derby hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season, but unfortunately last minute drop outs left a much depleted squad short of key players and no recognised goalkeeper.

Boss Rob Morrissey said: “The Ladies should not read too much into this defeat as it is their first of the season and are still growing as a team so should still be proud of how far they have come in such a short time.”

Buxton Ladies in action at Derby.

The game was played at a high tempo with Derby Uni passing the ball around really confidently and Buxton struggling to match their opponents.

Slowly but surely Buxton came more into the game and it was no surprise when Lorna Williams held off a couple of challenges and slotted the ball home to put them ahead.

But a lack of concentration right on the stroke of half-time saw Derby draw level with a fine shot from outside the area.

The second half saw Derby pressing more and more and after a needless foul just outside the Ladies' area, they took the lead, the initial free kick blocked by the wall but Derby reacted quicker and before the Ladies had chance to get to the ball it was fired into the roof of the net giving stand-in keeper Davis no chance.

Buxton tried to get back into the game but it just wasn't their day they were just lacking that bit of composure and passes were going astray.

Derby seemed to sense an upset was on the cards and, when a corner was not cleared, the ball unfortunately came off a Buxton knee for an own goal.

The visitors had one last chance in the dying minutes but could only shoot straight into the keeper's arms.