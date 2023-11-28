​Decisions go against Buxton in defeat

​Controversial and inconsistent refereeing was very much the talking point after a match dominated by Buxton but from which Southport took full points on Saturday.

Sam Osborne was among those to go close for Buxton late on.

Arguably there were as many as five penalty-area decisions that should have been made or were made and all five went against the hosts, effectively contributing to the result.

The Sandgrounders defended valiantly throughout, notably in limiting the thrust of the home wingers, after taking a fourth-minute lead with Mikey O'Neill's superb individual goal. He cut in from the left and, afforded too much space, unleashed a 19-yard power-drive into the far top corner.

Buxton then made several half-chances. Jordan Burrow flicked a header wide of the far post, then visiting 'keeper Chris Renshaw had to rush out to beat Will Bapaga to a through-ball.

Meanwhile, Southport looked dangerous as O'Neill aimed another strike, from 25 yards, at the same top corner but Max Dearnley thwarted him with a top save, then left-back Doyle, from a right-flank cross, planted a free header two yards wide of goal.

The second-half opened with a penalty-kick drama as the visitors, despite making no appeal, but were granted one for Connor Brown pulling an opponent, yet Evans shot low and wide from the spot.

Nonetheless the home camp was aggrieved as Burrow had twice been seriously mishandled as the ball was in flight at first-half corners, without action by the referee.

Thereafter Buxton's pressure was incessant. Alex Gibson-Hammond, at the penalty-spot and at full stretch, was mighty close to putting a decisive touch to a lofted through ball.

George Horbury’s 19-yard effort was caught at the far post, then Sam Osborne hit a 16-yard shot which Renshaw clawed away, and Eoin McKeown glanced a header wide.

Even closer, in the 79th minute, a fine move saw Connor Kirby fire across the face of goal without Burrow able to get a vital touch.

Referee Jones again felt home ire as he failed to award spot-kicks for what film evidence showed were fouls on Jake Hull and, in added time, Bapaga, who was blatantly cut down as he moved towards a shooting position from the byline.