De Girolamo - We’ve earned more respect this season
The Bucks finished the campaign in 14th spot, 13 points off the play-off places and 12 points clear of the relegation zone.
And De Girolamo, who has now been with the club for six seasons, feels that the Bucks are now suitably established at step two.
He said: “I think this year, going into games we were treated with a bit more respect. It’s not that we weren’t respected before, but with the players we’d managed to attract and having what on paper was a strong squad, teams were keen to come here and get a result.
"The work done off the pitch by the chairman and everyone at the club in terms of the community work and the general infrastructure has been fantastic and that in turn is continuing to help attract good players.”
Buxton will move to full-time football next season, something De Girolamo feels could benefit the club in numerous ways.
He said: “I think it’ll help us get some good players in again, as well as some good loans from pro clubs given players will remain in full-time training.
"Obviously some lads here now will have to look at whether it can work what with their current jobs, if they’re invited to stay. I’m out of contract this summer but work for myself so I think I’d be able to adjust. I’ve been offered a new deal but I’m just keen to see what happens with the new manager first.
"Every year I come back to Buxton something has happened to make the club even better than the year before, and it’s that bit more professional.”
With Craig Elliott having stepped down from the manager’s role at the end of the campaign, there has been no confirmation as yet as to who will take on the role for the 2024/25 season.