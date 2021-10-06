De Girolamo treble as Buxton brush aside Whitby Town

Diego De Girolama - midweek hat-trick hero

Diego De Girolamo (3) and Jamie Ward finishing the scoring off in a terrific second half performance after the sides were locked 1-1 at half-time.

“We were a bit slow starting first half,” said boss Gary Hwyward.

“But after a few words at half-time and changing it around a bit, getting them to start passing it, we absolutely demoralised Whitby second half. We just took over.

“To be fair, Diego got a hat-trick but he missed some easy chances and could have easily ended up with five or six goals.

“Jamie Ward got one and has been superb. He didn't do a pre-season with us but is really starting to get his fitness up now and he is different grade. You can tell he played for Northern Ireland. He is a good pro. We have a good bunch down here.”

Buxton are sitting pretty ahead of Saturday's game at Radcliffe Borough, and Hayward said: “We are still unbeaten and have two games in hand. Hopefully we will get those points and put us three points behind Matlock. But we've still got everyone to play so we are not panicking at all. We will just keep chipping away.

“I am proud of the lads. But then again the club have been professional.

“We have analysis and a nutritionist – the chairman has really gone the extra mile. The club is really on the up.”