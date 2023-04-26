Buxton face a huge final game of the regular National League North season at third-placed Chester on Saturday with a place in the play-offs at stake.

After winning the Derbyshire FA County Cup in midweek, Buxton leapt into the play-off spots on Saturday after a sterling 3-1 home win over fifth-placed Brackley.

A win at Chester would see them book their place but there are six teams within three points of the Bucks queuing behind them should they slip up.

Joe Ackroyd - early goal put Buxton on their way to victory over Brackey - report inside.

But boss Craig Elliott is excited and said: “We are in the play-off spots today and that's great. We can't believe we've taken it to the very last game of the season.

“Coming in, it was about staying in this league and we have exceeded all expectations.

“It's been a terrific week, winning a cup final on Wednesday and then winning a big game on Saturday.

“It is now an exciting week to look forward to. This is what we work hard in football for and the fans and everyone can really be excited.

“We will train hard and look forward to what will be a very difficult game away at Chester.

“But we've got nothing to lose and hopefully the fans will come along and get behind us.

“We have created this environment and excitement and the fans have come out again today in their numbers which I am thankful for and I know the players are as well.”

On Saturday's win, he added: “Brackley are a really good team and I have a lot of respect for them.

“But first half I thought we were brilliant – we could have been four or five nil up at half-time with the chances we created.

“We pressed them to death and created really good opportunities and it's probably the best my team has played since I have been here to be honest. I demand a lot from them and they've answered that today.

“It was a great result but also the performance gives you confidence moving forward.

“It wasn't ideal conceding one just before half-time. But what it does is alerts you there is still a lot to do in the second half.

“We have good players who realise that and in the second half we still created three or four really good chances and we saw it out pretty comfortably.

