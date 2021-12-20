Mason Fallon is one of a number of experienced players with a big part to play in the rest of New Mills' season.

He knows his side must protect points won if they are to clinch the NWCFL First Division South.

“Looking over the games in the first half of the season, we have dropped points in games where we shouldn't have dropped the points,” said Birch.

“We probably should be top of the league, but that is football.

“We just need to be a bit more ruthless. When you are 2-1 up at home to a team down the bottom end then I would expect us to go on and win.

“We didn’t do that against Barnton. After Christmas we need to have a more ruthless streak and manage games better.

“We just have to make sure we win if we are not playing great, we are not going to win big every week.

“We just have to win ugly. It doesn’t say, next to the score, how we played. It is just about getting three points.”

And Birch would like to see the side’s experienced players to step up and guide the team through when they are struggling.

“We need the experienced lads to guide us through when we don't play well.

“Teams are coming to us with no fear and nothing to lose. It is a different type of experience for us.

"If we had beaten Barnton 3 or 4-0, no-one bats an eyelid and they just say ‘New Mills have won again.’

"But if they came here and beat us then people are saying what a great result it is for them.