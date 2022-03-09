Tom Elliot made the points safe with two minutes to go.

The Bucks beat Witton Albion 3-1 with first half goals from Warren Clarke and Diego De Girolamo putting them in charge.

But the home side had to weather strong second half pressure with Witton pulling a goal back on 67 minutes

The title-chasers wrapped up the points with two minutes to go with a Tommy Elliott goal.

“We just have to keep picking up points,” said the assistant manager. “It’s three more tonight and it doesn't matter how we get them.

“We would like it to be like the first half and to go about our business effectively.

“If we have to do the ugly side of it then we have done it tonight.

“We dug in, got through it and got the win. It is another three points on the board and we move on to Saturday.

“It was a game of extremes really. We were incredibly good in the first half. We controlled the game and we created chances.

“Credit to Witton in the second half, they changed how they did things and gave us the run around for 30 mins with ten men.

“We needed that third goal. It was probably the best we have played in the first half and the worst we have played in the second half.

“We got around their box on a lot of occasions, but the decision making perhaps wasn't the best

“Pressing them high left us a bit open and, for half an hour of the second half, we looked vulnerable and we need to make sure that it doesn't happen again.”