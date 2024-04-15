Craig Elliott content as Buxton end National League North home campaign with a win
Diego De Girolamo opened the scoring just after the hour mark, before Jake Wright wrapped up victory over the tiring basement boys with ten minutes to go.
It proved to be a comfortable game for home keeper Joe Young not having a save of note to make.
And Elliott admitted he was just glad to have got the job done with Buxton targeting a top half finish.
“We knew we had to improve our home record this season,” he said. “It's not something we have been happy with and it's nice to get that win for the fans.
“We have had two good wins back to back at home. It wasn't the best of games to be honest, especially the first half.
“We got disrupted a bit early doors and it's never easy making a sub that early
“We want to end this week with three wins and to try and get to 65 points and in the top half, so it gives us a chance.
“Bishop’s Stortford are bottom of the league and the pressure was on us to win the game. I wasn't too bothered by what we won by, just winning the game.
“It wasn't the best of performances but a good result and a clean sheet.
“It keeps us with a nice healthy points total.”
The game saw Connor Kirkby make his 100th appearance for the club, though it was his goalscorers who attracted the praise from Elliott.
“Everyone knows Jake is a terrific player, he got a great goal,” he said.
“I thought Diego was man-of-the-match. He played really well and got a good goal for us at a good time. He was really good for us.”
The Bucks end the season at a Farsley side needing to get something from the game to ensure survival.
It will come days after Buxton took on Heanor Town in the Derbyshire Senior Cup final at Pride Park, a game which was played after the Advertiser went to press.
See our website for reaction to the game.
Off the field, Buxton dished out their player-of-the-year awads and it was a good afternoon for Sam Minihan and Max Hunt, as they were presented with our Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year awards.