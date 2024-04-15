Craig Elliott content as Buxton end National League North home campaign with a win

Buxton boss Craig Elliott was happy to see his side get the job done.

Diego De Girolamo opened the scoring just after the hour mark, before Jake Wright wrapped up victory over the tiring basement boys with ten minutes to go.

It proved to be a comfortable game for home keeper Joe Young not having a save of note to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Elliott admitted he was just glad to have got the job done with Buxton targeting a top half finish.

“We knew we had to improve our home record this season,” he said. “It's not something we have been happy with and it's nice to get that win for the fans.

“We have had two good wins back to back at home. It wasn't the best of games to be honest, especially the first half.

“We got disrupted a bit early doors and it's never easy making a sub that early

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to end this week with three wins and to try and get to 65 points and in the top half, so it gives us a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bishop’s Stortford are bottom of the league and the pressure was on us to win the game. I wasn't too bothered by what we won by, just winning the game.

“It wasn't the best of performances but a good result and a clean sheet.

“It keeps us with a nice healthy points total.”

The game saw Connor Kirkby make his 100th appearance for the club, though it was his goalscorers who attracted the praise from Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone knows Jake is a terrific player, he got a great goal,” he said.

“I thought Diego was man-of-the-match. He played really well and got a good goal for us at a good time. He was really good for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bucks end the season at a Farsley side needing to get something from the game to ensure survival.

It will come days after Buxton took on Heanor Town in the Derbyshire Senior Cup final at Pride Park, a game which was played after the Advertiser went to press.

See our website for reaction to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad