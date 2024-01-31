Council refuse Buxton FC permission for advertising on digital scoreboard - which has already been installed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In August last year Buxton Football Club submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for a new digital scoreboard which would also display adverts at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Agent Michael Green from Michael green Planning Services, said when submitting the application: “High Peak Borough Council advised it had been made aware, by others, of the initial construction works on the scoreboard, and soon after invited the submission of this application.“The structure and fascia advertisement was subsequently completed and is now operational.

“This application is therefore to retain the advertisement as is it stands.”

The plans were for an ‘electronic scoreboard to display information on match days and at other times when football ground in use for other activities and to include other advertising’.

A spokesperson for the council explained the scoreboard as a whole classes as an advertisement, even if it only displays scores because it is for the “purposes of, advertisement, announcement or direction”.

Residents objected to the plans and left public comments on the council’s planning website.

One said: “The board has been put up already without consulting neighbours.

“The first thing I see when looking out of my window is the board which is as big as the house it is practically in front of.“There are about six conifer trees further up the football ground which it could have been put in front of then it would not have interfered with anybody’s view.”

On Tuesday January, 23 the council refused the scoreboard for The Bucks.

Planning officer for the council, Ben Haywood said: “The scoreboard, by virtue of its scale, height, visual appearance and proximity to nearby neighbouring residential properties, is judged to result in an unacceptable adverse impact upon the amenity and living conditions of neighbouring properties with regards to being overbearing and visually intrusive, and would detract from the character and appearance of the area contrary to Local Plan Policies.“The Framework advises that the Local Planning Authority should work proactively with applicants to secure developments that improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area.“However, it was not possible to suggest amendments to overcome the harm identified above.”

