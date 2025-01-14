Consistency key all round for Buxton boss as young squad impress

John McGrath has been impressed by his young squad this season.

John McGrath says consistency is the key ingredient with such a young side at Buxton – on both a performance and communication level.

McGrath took over at Buxton in the summer as the club transitioned to being full-time, and has enjoyed a positive first-half to the season that has left his side in the play-off positions.

And with the average age of the team being around 21-years-old, McGrath says it’s been important to have the right approach throughout.

He said: “Overall we are where we wanted to be in terms of being in and around the play-off places and I’m pleased with how it’s going.

Buxton's young team have moved into serious play-off contention. Photo: Phil Peat.

"We won the first three games, and the key with such a young group was then going to be consistency and the boys have got better as the season has gone on.

"If we can have a second half of the season like the first, we’ll be there or thereabouts.

"The consistency also applies to the messages we give them as coaching staff too. Whether it’s a 20-year-old or 29-year-old like Diego De Girolamo, you have to treat them the same and be consistent with what you ask of them and with the standards we set both in the changing room and on the pitch.”

The youthfulness of Buxton’s team perhaps makes their progress so far all the more remarkable, even taking into account they are now a full-time side, but McGrath says it was always the aim to take that route.

He said: “It’s been brilliant having such a young team. When I came to the club we knew the kinds of players we were going to recruit and the project was very much to achieve what we want to achieve with a younger group.

"The average is the lowest out of all the leagues from the Premier League down, and we’re playing good football, so it’s great to see.

"It’s a tough league too. We will sometimes lose games where a bit more seniority might have benefited us in certain situations, but the main thing the young players bring is enthusiasm and energy that is fantastic. You have to hone that and make it work for you.

"They’ve all been brilliant. Of course there will be a few blips along the way but they are a really good group and really coachable.”

As well as permanent signings, several loan players have also impressed this season, including the likes of goalkeeper True Grant from Manchester City, Finn Delap from Burton Albion, Cian Coleman from Leeds United, Ethan Mann from Stockport County and Dovydas Sasnauskas from Sheffield United.

Grant has been involved all season so far, while Delap was recently on the bench for Albion’s first team and Coleman returned to Leeds, the highlight of his time at Buxton being a hat-trick in the win at Scunthorpe.

McGrath said: “We’ve been really lucky with the players we’ve brought in and got it right with the majority having done our homework really early on and got the ones we wanted.

"They’ve all added the bits of quality we’ve needed as the season has gone on. We planned well to get the loans in.

"Loans can be a gamble, particularly given the age of the players we’re targeting, but there are a lot of 18/19/20-year-olds out there playing for higher level clubs but wanting their first loans out.

"We knew what we were getting with Ethan Mann as I had him at Mickleover. Other than that it’s about doing your homework and maintaining good relationships with the clubs.”

Buxton had enforced break over the new year, not playing between Boxing Day and last weekend, that not being particularly helpful to McGrath and his players as they aim for continuity in their performances and having come off the back of a 3-2 win over Alfreton before the big freeze set in.

Last weekend did eventually see them return to action with a 4-2 loss at home to Chester.

But it hasn’t altered McGrath’s targets which remain to keep on pushing for a top seven place in what is again a very tight National League North table.

He said: “We want to keep pushing and win every game. We know how good we are, and it’s also important to be consistent against the teams around us in those top areas and to take as many points off them as possible.

"We want to remain positive and create a good environment for players to thrive, whilst at the same time playing good football which brings the fans in too who have been brilliant.”