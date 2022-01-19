The Millers remain three points off West Didsbury following New Mills’ 3-0 win at Sandback at the weekend.

“The confidence is sky high right now,” said Birch. “There were some great individual performances and the team responded very well in the second half.

“The squad is looking good and we are getting injured players back. It makes the job much harder with leaving people out of the squad.

“The lads are confident and we're just wanting to push on and see where it takes us.”

Birch is now targeting a run of wins which he believes will give his side the NWCFL First Division South title.

“Our aim is to tick off the games one by one,” he added. “Can we win 12 or 13 games? If we do, we will win the league.

“We are up there in the mix, but there are a lot of games to go and there will be lots of twists and turns.

“It is going to come down to who puts the best turn together.

“If anyone had offered us where we are now at the start of the season we would have taken it.

“There are games where we have dropped big ponts which is disappointing, it frustrates the life out of me.

“I believe we could be in a much stronger position than where we are.”

New Mills travel to Stockport Town this weekend, followed by a top of the table clash at home to West Didsbury.