​Coleman is hat-trick hero in Buxton win

Cian Coleman hit a hat-trick in the win. Photo: Buxton FC.

​A magnificent performance in both attack and defence on Saturday saw Buxton deservedly topple league-leaders Scunthorpe United 3-2 and climb two places to be third in the table.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously unbeaten at home, the Iron were second-best to a Buxton team that is now undefeated in six matches after worrying their fans by losing seven of the previous eight NLN fixtures.

This remarkable reversal of form coincided with the arrival of talented Leeds United loanee Cian Coleman, to join captain Connor Kirby in centre midfield. The latter, with five goals in four games, has rightly claimed the recent headlines but at Glanford Park it was Coleman, with a superbly varied, ‘perfect’ hat-trick who took the goal-scoring honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 28th minute a penetrative visiting attack set up left wing-back Josh Williams for a close-range shot that was blocked, but the opportunist Coleman was nearby to force the ball home with his right foot to give his team a lead, which unfortunately lasted only three minutes.

The Bucks conceded in one of their very few disappointing moments with home defender Kouogun heading in unchallenged from a free-kick.

Thereafter exchanges were even until the 65th minute when it was Coleman's turn to head home as Buxton scored in such a manner from a corner-kick for the first time all season

While the Iron then made four substitutions in as many minutes as they desperately sought a second equaliser, the visitors, who had from the outset come to win rather than draw the match, continued to press forward whenever possible and in the 77th minute Coleman completed his hat-trick with the best goal of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabulous, tight inter-passing by the excellent Tommy Elliott and Coleman in the heart of the home rearguard gave the latter the opportunity to net in composed fashion with his left foot for an ultimately decisive two-goal advantage.

Despite conceding two goals, the second by Roberts from a corner-kick in the fourth of ten added minutes, the Bucks held on in what was a fine advert for NLN soccer, with the outcome in doubt to the very end.