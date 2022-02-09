Christian Iddon to race for Buildbase Suzuki in 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Christian Iddon will race for Buildbase Suzuki in the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, alongside former Moto3 world champion Danny Kent.

Iddon finished fourth in last season’s championship standings after a brace of wins and 11 further podiums.

“To be honest I was surprised to find myself looking for a ride, going into the winter, but things always seem to fall into place and I’m really pleased to be joining Buildbase Suzuki and Hawk Racing,” he said.

"I think we’re cut from similar cloth in that they love their racing, they’re very passionate about it, and they just quietly get on with it.

"I also think the team is underrated by a lot of people – though not by me – despite their achievements, and they don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

"But, you only have to look at the races and championships they’ve won and how they always get the best out of their riders to know it’s a great team. So I think we’re well-suited to each other.

“And I think we can mount a serious title challenge. That’s got to be the aim, to be champion can only ever be the aim.

"Of course that’s not easy with so many bikes so close on performance and good riders on the grid, but if we get the best from the bike and from me we can have a go.

“Even though it was the previous bike that I raced before, I know the Suzuki is known for having a compliant chassis, and from being on track with the new bike over the last couple of seasons I can see where it’s strong and I know it’s fast enough.

"We need to focus on making it consistently competitive, and improve at some of the circuits where it’s struggled in the past.

"But first I’ve got to find my feet and get comfortable as quickly as possible.

"I’ll hopefully get out on a race-prepped GSX-R before official pre-season testing gets underway, but there are enough official tests to get up to speed.”

He will partner Kent in the official Suzuki superbike squad, who is looking to build on the positives from an injury-curtailed 2021 season.