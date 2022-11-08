Chris Hill is given honour of Buxton Football Club's community captain title

The award is part of the Premier League's 30th anniversary celebrations and Chris is one of 100 members of the public to receive this nationwide accolade.

The presentation was made to Chris by director of football David Brindley prior to Saturday's FA Cup tie against Merthyr Town.

Official host Paul Jenner said: “Chris heads up all of the club's community activities. Our hugely impressive Young Bucks now have over 450 kids and areas such as women's football, pan-disability football and walking football continue to go from strength to strength under his careful watch.

David Brindley, Chris Hill and Paul Jenner on Saturday.