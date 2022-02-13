Choice words at half-time spark second half comeback for Buxton
Josh Granite says some choice words at half-time helped spark Buxton’s second half revival at Nantwich.
The Bucks trailed 1-0 at the break before a Jamie Ward brace and Mackenzie Heaney’s late goal turned it around.
“It was very much a game of two halves,” said Granite. “We started quite well and then we just struggled to get into the areas where we are effective.
“They scored a good goal, it was a great finish, though we will have to look at it defensively as we could have cut it out on that side.
“We had a few choice words at half-time because it wasn't good enough. We changed our shape and that came out looking much more like ourselves.
“We scored three and could have had a lot more.
"The change of formation helped us. I’m not one for pinning things on formations, but in the second half it freed us up to get more men forward and play where we are effective.”