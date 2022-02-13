Buxton had a frank exchange in the dressing room at half-time before turning it around in the second half.

The Bucks trailed 1-0 at the break before a Jamie Ward brace and Mackenzie Heaney’s late goal turned it around.

“It was very much a game of two halves,” said Granite. “We started quite well and then we just struggled to get into the areas where we are effective.

“They scored a good goal, it was a great finish, though we will have to look at it defensively as we could have cut it out on that side.

“We had a few choice words at half-time because it wasn't good enough. We changed our shape and that came out looking much more like ourselves.

“We scored three and could have had a lot more.