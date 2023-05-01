Chester tester is bridge too far for Buxton as play-off dream is ended

As many as nine clubs, separated by a mere three points, were vying for the four remaining play-off places, but Buxton had the toughest fixture of any of them with the visit to third-placed Chester, who were encouraged by their biggest NLN gate of the season, despite already having earned a play-off spot.

Any suggestion that the Cestrians would be resting on their laurels was dispelled by their positive start which put them in the driving seat and kept them there, apart from a quarter-hour spell in the middle of the second half when Buxton enjoyed a majority of midfield possession without unduly troubling the home defence.

After just one defeat in 20 outings since late January, the Bucks had a rare off-day as there was no disputing Chester's superiority, and on this showing the hosts seem to have an excellent chance of promotion.

Theo Richardson - three good saves but beaten twice more late on at Chester.

On the day they were quicker and sharper than the lacklustre visitors, who unfortunately didn't do justice to themselves.

Referee Cooper, who had hardly impressed in his handling of Gloucester's visit in March, appeared early on as if he could mar the entertainment by the unnecessary issue of three cautions well inside the opening quarter, but it was Chester who prospered by scoring twice in the 20th and 28th minutes, as the Buxton defence, which had conceded a mere 15 goals in those 20 matches, lacked its usual composure and assurance.

With Theo Richardson off his line, long-serving striker Dudley headed over the keeper, then, before the visitors had recovered, ex-Stoke City right-back Coates used his pace to create an opening.

It seemed as if the Bucks may escape as the ball rolled across the face of goal, but midfielder Whitehouse forced it home at the far post.

Buxton did have some possession in midfield with McCourt and Kirby, while, as usual, Theo kicked consistently to his left side, but little in the way of constructive attacking play resulted before half-time.

There was a little more penetration early thereafter and in the 50th minute Sam Osborne set up Diego De Girolamo for a low, 20-yard drive that extended Everton loanee keeper Tyrer for the first time and a double substitution showed the manager's resolve to give his men every chance of a fight-back.

For a spell they enjoyed the better of the exchanges with a Diego lofted cross narrowly evading substitute Tommy Elliott, but Chester returned to the attack with Theo making three saves in as many minutes after the hour, the last of them a brilliant diving effort to divert a powerful low drive by midfielder Weeks.

However, two more goals in eight minutes finished off the Bucks.

On 74 a superbly incisive Weeks pass fed Caton who finished confidently, then eight minutes later a Chester free-kick was headed back across goal and when the ball wasn't cleared, Salford loanee Nmai netted from 10 yards.

So the hundreds of Buxton supporters, turning out in the sort of numbers that went to York and Ipswich, travelled home disappointed but surely very few of the fair-minded would have been over-critical after such an outstanding three months of success.

