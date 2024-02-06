​Chapel Town suffer first defeat of the season

Action from the game between Youlgreave United and Hayfield. Photo by Giles Wyatt.

Premier Division leaders Chapel Town were defeated for the first time this season, going down 4-2 at Buxworth whose goals were scored by Sam Cowley, Nicky Wood and a double from Joe Armstrong. On target for Chapel were Lewis Coates and Joey Hollamby.

Chapel remain top with a six point lead but other teams with games in hand can draw close.

Bamford moved into second place with a comfortable 5-0 win at home to Dronfield Woodhouse thanks to strikes from Tom Ibbeson, Christy McCorry, Sam Passingham, Elliott Maskrey and Joe Mannion.

Furness Vale switched their home game to the ground of their opponents, bottom side Calver. This proved to be no disadvantage as they cruised to a 6-0 win. Adam Jarad grabbed a hat-trick and further goals came from Ben Lomas, Simon Lomas and Pat O'Brien.

The other match in the division saw FC Matlock collect all three points with a 2-1 home win over Baslow, their goal scorers being Jordan Evans and Reece Marshall.

The first of the Dore Shield quarter finals saw Dove Holes progress with a narrow 3-2 win at Tideswell United. Dove's goals came from a Callum Holmes brace and Adam Senior with Harry Brooks on target twice for Tideswell.

The big game in A Division was between in form Youlgreave United and unbeaten league leaders Hayfield who won a exciting encounter 3-2 with goals from Josh Barlow, Oliver Wyatt and Jack Howell. Jack Bradbury and Lewis Smith were on target for Youlgreave in a game well refereed by Steve Tuft.

Second-placed The 19th Hole remain hot on the heels of Hayfield after another win, this time by a single goal at Dove Holes Reserves, the all important goal coming from Liam Brookes.

They are one point behind Hayfield with a game in hand and the two sides meet this coming Saturday.

Hathersage had a good 4-0 home win over Blazing Rag, their scorers being Josh Chappell (2), Murray Burnell and Joe Milner.