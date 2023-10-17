​Chapel Town stay top after away win

​Saturday saw the resumption of league action after last week's Derbyshire Cup competitions.

Premier Division leaders Chapel Town maintained their position with a 2-0 win at FC Matlock, with goals from Tyson Elwin in the first half and Josh Wood in the second.

Bamford moved into second place with a 3-1 win at Dronfield Woodhouse thanks to goals from Sam Brown, Luke Woodhouse and Elliot Crilley with Max Semple replying for Woodhouse.

Dove Holes remain in third place level on points with the top two after an emphatic 5-1 home win over last season's champions Furness Vale.

Tom Forder scored twice for Dove with the other goals coming from Callum Holmes, Thomas Tatton and an own goal.

Thomas Bridge replied for Furness in what was their first defeat of the season.

Buxworth had a big 7-3 win at Baslow with Joe Armstrong hitting four goals, making it 12 for the season in all competitions. The other goals came from Sam Cowley (2) and Ryan Wagner with Joel Alcock (2) and Lewis Talbot replying for Baslow.

The other game in the division saw Calver pick up their first points of the season after an exciting 5-4 home win over Tideswell United, the home side's goals coming from Tom Grant (2) and brothers James Littlewood (2) and Rob Littlewood.

Only two games took place in A Division due to a waterlogged pitch at Buxworth Reserves and the abandonment of the game between Chapel Town Reserves and the 19th Hole after 78 minutes, due to a serious injury to a home player.

In the games that did get played the top two met at Chapel Leisure Centre where Hayfield drew 2-2 with Dove Holes Reserves thus ending their perfect record.

The home side's goals came from Josh Barlow and Oliver Wyatt with Ryan Bradd and Billy Halsey finding the net for Dove.