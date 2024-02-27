​Chapel Town put six past Dronfield in Hope Valley League

Action from Hayfield v Blazing Rag. Pic: Giles Wyatt.

Yet more wet weather meant only three games went ahead at the weekend. They all produced very high score lines.

In the Premier Division, leaders Chapel Town maintained their position with an emphatic 6-0 win over last week’s surprise cup quarter-final winners Dronfield Woodhouse.

The home side's scorers were Tyler Armfield with a double, AJ Theyer, Josh Edwards, James Potts and Tyson Elwin. Chapel hold a seven point lead at the top of the table.

Second-placed Dove Holes kept up the pressure with a remarkable 12-1 win at home to bottom side Calver. On target for Dove were Tom Forder with a hat-trick, two goals each for James Gemmell, Connor Golden and Adam Sircar plus one each for Joel Grindey and Joe Donnelly.

Dove remain seven points behind leaders Chapel Town but have two games in hand. Calver put up a brave effort and were rewarded with a goal from James Littlewood.

The A Division leaders Hayfield also had an emphatic win, 9-1 at Blazing Rag to maintain their unbeaten record.

Brothers George Howell with a hat-trick and Jack with a brace have now scored 25 league goals this season.

Hayfield's other goals came from Lukas Stang, Callum Ramsey and Ollie Wyatt.