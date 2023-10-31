​Chapel Town keep up their fine start

Hope Valley League

​After last week's total washout, all but one game was played this week.

In the Premier Division, Chapel Town maintained their unbeaten start and pole position in the division despite being held at home by current Champions Furnace Vale in what proved to be an entertaining 2-2 draw. The scorers for Furness were Pat O'Brien and substitute Elliot Brownsword with the home side's goals coming from Lewis Coates and a last-gasp effort from Josh Wood.

There was another entertaining draw at Lady Manners School between Baslow and Bamford who shared six goals with the Bamford goals coming from Elliot Crilley, Tom Ibbeson and Luke Woodhouse.

It also finished 3-3 between Dronfield Woodhouse and Tideswell United . The home side's goals coming from Caelan Bradley, Tom Higginbottom and Will Towers with Tideswell replying with a Jason Broome double and James Handley.

The first round of the Dore Shield saw Dove Holes safely through to the quarter-final with a 5-2 win at Calver. Thomas Tatton came off the bench to bag a brace for Dove, with further goals from Tom Forder, James Gemmell and Adam Sircar.

The other first round cup game between FC Matlock and Buxworth was postponed.

It was quarter-final day in the A Division Cup competition, the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy.

Bottom of the table Blazing Rag overcame Buxworth Reserves at the Fairfield Centre to make it through to the semi-finals.

After 90 minutes the score was 2-2 with Chris Clayton and Declan Green on target for the home side, Chris Williamson and Ben Stanton replying for the visitors. Blazing won the ensuing penalty shoot out 4-1 to progress.

Also playing at the Fairfield Centre were The 19th Hole who proved far too strong for the visitors Hathersage, winning 8-0 with a hat-trick from Charlie Gyte, a double from Peter Richardson and further goals from Jack Fletcher, Dan Iball and Joel Radcliffe.

Hayfield thanks to a brace from Jack Howell and Jack Sidebottom also made it to the semis after a 3-1 win at Dove Holes Reserves whose goal came from Joe Dale.