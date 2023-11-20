​Chapel Town hit seven to remain top of the league

Chapel Town first team, with leading scorer Lewis Coates second from the left on the back row.

Last weekend, despite the wet conditions, a number of matches went ahead.

Chapel Town remain top of the Premier League table and unbeaten in the league after an emphatic 7-0 win at Dronfield Woodhouse. Man of the match was Chapel's Lewis Coates who hit five goals, making it 12 league goals for the season in seven games. The other goals for the visitors came from Josh Wood and Josh Edwards. the home side finished with nine men after a number of sin bins.

Dove Holes maintained their challenge with a 3-0 home win over Calver, with goals from Aaron Hodgkinson (2) and Tim Blackwell.

In the Derbyshire Divisional Cup Baslow were well beaten 6-0 at home to a strong Central Midlands League Premier Division side, Bakewell Town, who now advance to the quarter finals.

The other tie between AFC Normanton and Furness Vale fell victim to the weather once again. They will try again this Saturday.

In the League's Dore Shield Cup competition, Buxworth made it through to the quarter-final after a 3-1 win at FC Matlock, their goals coming from a Joe Armstrong double and Josh Dailey with Mitchell Gregory replying for the home side.

Three games took place in the A Division. Hayfield switched their match at Hathersage to their home ground were conditions were slightly better. They were glad they did, running out 4-0 winners with a double from Calum Ramsey and further strikes from Josh Barlow and Oliver Wyatt to maintain their unbeaten record and to stay top of the table.

Dove Holes Reserves lost their unbeaten record going down 3-2 at form side Youlgreave United whose goals came from a Jack Bradley double and an own goal. Liam Sircar was on target twice for Dove.

The 19th Hole strengthened their challenge after a 3-1 win at Buxworth Reserves with goals from Jack Fletcher, Peter Richardson and Charlie Gyte with Chris Williamson replying.

This week's fixtures:

Derbyshire Divisional Cup North: FC Normanton v Furness Vale (1.30pm)

Premier Division: Buxworth v Dronfield Woodhouse, Calver v Baslow, Chapel Town v Bamford (all 2pm)