​Chapel Town hit seven to extend their lead at the top

Hope Valley League latest.

In the Premier Division, Chapel Town extended their lead at the top of the table to four points and kept their unbeaten run going after an emphatic 7-2 win at Tideswell United. Lewis Coates bagged another four goals for the visitors making it 17 for the season to date in all competitions, with further goals from Tyson Elwin (2) and Joey Hallamby. Tideswell replied through Josh Hall and an own goal.

Second-placed Dove Holes were defeated for only the second time this season in an exciting game 6-4 at third-placed Bamford. Dove's scorers were a brace each for Tom Forder and Aaron Hodgkinson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the battle of the bottom two teams, Baslow came out on top 1-0 in a closely fought game at home to Calver, the all important goal coming from Max Jackson on 75 minutes. Baslow now move out of the relegation places on goal difference.

Furness Vale played their first home game for a number of months, enjoying a 2-1 success over near neighbours Buxworth. Tom Bridge, the home side's player-manager, scored both their goals with Joe Briggs scoring with a magnificent overhead kick for the visitors.

In the remaining game in the division, Dronfield Woodhouse and FC Matlock shared the points with a 1-1 draw. Tom Savage put Matlock ahead with his 12th league goal of the season. Dronfield equalised in the last minute through Jordan Sambrook.

In A Division, the two unbeaten sides at the top of the table both recorded victories. Leaders Hayfield won 3-1 at Chapel Town Reserves. Their scorers were Jack Howell, Oliver Wyatt and George Howell. Ben Percival was on target in reply.

Advertisement

Second-placed The 19th Hole were given a fright by near neighbours Blazing Rag, eventually coming out on top by the scoreline of 5-3. Dan Iball hit two for the home side with Liam Brookes, Jack Fletcher and Peter Richardson also finding the net. Ryan Byrne (2) and Cam Wallace replied.

Advertisement

Youlgreave united can't stop winning at the moment , their latest being 4-0 at Dove HolesReserves. On target were Ryan Brown, Sam Brough, Lewis Smith and an own goal. They now move up to third place in the table.