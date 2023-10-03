Chapel Town continue to top the table in the Hope Valley Football League after a 2-0 win at winless Calver, both their goals coming from Josh Wood in the 53rd and 58th minutes.

In an exciting clash of the two promoted clubs Dronfield Woodhouse had an excellent 4-2 at FC Matlock . The visitors were 3-0 up inside the first quarter of an hour with strikes from Caelan Bradley, and two from Will Towers.

The home side pulled one back from Oliver Fletcher only for Towers to go on and complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Tom Savage hit his tenth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot to make the final score 4-2 to the visitors.

Last season's champions Furness Vale remain unbeaten after a 2-2 draw at Buxworth , their goals coming from Jake Anderson and Simon Lomas.

Dove Holes picked up a useful three points with a 2-0 win at Baslow courtesy to goals from Tom Forder and Connor Golden.

After tasting victory for the first time last week Tideswell United were brought back down to earth by an 11-0 mauling from Bamford who moved into second place in the table . Goal scorers were Simon Dickinson (3), Christy McCorry (2) and one each for Sam Brown, Tom Ibbeson, Dominic Sidwell, Joe Cotterill, James Thompson and Luke Woodhouse.

Dove Holes Reserves kept up their perfect start to the season in the A Division with an exciting 5-3 home win over Buxworth Reserves. Billy Halsey bagged three goals with Talles Stone and Joe Dale also on the score sheet. Chris Williamson (2) and Jack Rumbellow replied for Dove.

The 19th Hole remain in second place and unbeaten after a 3-0 win at Youlgreave United , where a double from peter Richardson made it eight goals for the season so far.

Hayfield also remain unbeaten after a convincing 6-0 scoreline at home to Blazing Rag, their scorers being Jack Howell (2), George Howell, Keiran Sharp, Sam Lomas and Josh Barlow.

An entertaining game took place at Rowton park which finished Chapel Town Reserves 4 Hathersage 3 . Ben Percival (2), Jack Grisdale and Henry Lythe Depee were on target for the home side.