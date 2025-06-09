Centre-back Ward joins Buxton after leaving Leamington

George Ward has joined Buxton from Leamington FC. Photo: Buxton FC.

Centre-back George Ward became the first Buxton summer signing this week as the Bucks begin to build their squad ahead of the new season.

​Ward, 22, was most recently with fellow National League North side Leamington FC where he won both the supporters and players’ player of the year awards.

Having signed from Barwell last summer, Ward made 49 appearances in all competitions for Leamington, scoring five goals.

But he has now opted for full-time football with John McGrath’s side as they aim to emulate last season’s run to the play-offs.

Speaking to the club’s media, Ward said: “I can bring both sides of the game. I like to head, I like to tackle, but I also like to get the ball down and knock it about.

"I’ve heard all about things here and came here on the first day of the season with Leamington last year and in the first ten minutes it was like being put in the washing machine!

"So because of that and with me knowing a few of the lads here, I kept an eye on results last season and it’s exciting to be here because the team plays exciting football and I want to be part of that.

"Going full-time is something I’ve dreamt of all my life so I’m buzzing and hopefully we can start really well and hit the ground running.”

Leamington were disappointed to lose one of their key players, with manager Paul Holleran saying: “Naturally, we are disappointed to see him leave. I did everything I could to keep him but he is moving to a full-time club which is every young player's dream.

"George did really well for us last season and we were hoping to continue to work with him in his development in the coming season, but it was not to be. We wish him all the best in his career going forward and he will always be welcome back at Leamington FC."