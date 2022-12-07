News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caretaker duo see Buxton through in Derbyshire Senior Cup at Matlock Town

Buxton players Sean Newton and Josh Granite guided their side to a 2-1 Derbyshire Senior Cup Third Round victory at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

By John Lomas
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 8:32am

With boss Jamie Vermiglio quitting the club at the weekend, the pair have taken temporary charge while a new manager is recruited.

Buxton flew out of the traps and went ahead on 11 minutes when Diego De Girolamo shot firmly home from 10 yards from Shaun Brisley’s knock down.

He then doubled his and Buxton's advantage on 24 minutes as he raced away to net with Matlock players expecting a whistle as the ball had struck the referee en route, their protests waved away.

Diego De Girolamo - Buxton's two goal hero at Matlock.
Most Popular

Matlock rallied in the second half, using all five subs, and after Scott Boden had a shot turned onto the woodwork, pulled one back on 71 minutes. Kieran Brown’s shot was blocked, but Matlock maintained the assault and Jamie Sharman rifled in a fine finish.

BuxtonMatlock TownJamie VermiglioMatlock