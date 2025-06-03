Captain Kirby agrees two-year deal as Buxton announce retained list

Connor Kirby has signed a new deal with Buxton.

​Buxton skipper Connor Kirby has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The deal was announced as the Bucks confirmed their retained list for the 2025/26 season, Kirby’s new deal the highlight as he looks to build on an impressive campaign that helped his side to the National League North play-offs.

Joining Kirby in signing new deals are Paul Cooper, Keziah Martin, Will Trueman and Ryan Viggars, while Dermi Lusala and Sam Tomlinson have also had options taken up on their current deals to remain with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Brennan, Kieran Burton and Johnny Johnston are already on contract, while discussions are ongoing to keep Josh Popoola at the club. Callum Leigh has been invited to return for pre-season as he continues his rehabilitation following injury.

Leaving the club are Diego De Girolamo, Tom Elliott and Ben Sault – all of whom have signed for Matlock Town, while Ethan Fitzhugh, Jack Stobbs and Josh Williams have also been released.

Kirby told the club’s media: “It feels amazing to be back. I’ve been in contact with the gaffer and the chairman over the time I’ve been off and had good conversations regarding the plans for the next couple of years and I’m delighted to be part of it.

"Last year we had a really good team and really tight group and I think we built the foundations, so we need to progress on that and see if we can go one better this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had a bit of time off now and it gets a bit boring eventually so I’m desperate to get back playing and also to meet the new lads and be back in the place.

“We want to challenge at the top end of the table and hopefully we can go one better than last season and challenge for the league. I’ll just wear my heart on my sleeve, give my all every time I step across the white line and hopefully score a few decent goals every now and then.”