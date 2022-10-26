Goals in either half by Town's ex-South Shields and Kettering striker Callum Stead secured the victory in the end – a first under the Saints' new manager Roger Johnson since his appointment last month.

Bucks' team manager Jamie Vermiglio said his team were nowhere near as good as in their last six games and at times he found the performance frustrating.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow. We were off the mark,” he said.

Diego De Girolamo - so close to scoring near the end.

“But we changed things at half-time and there was improvement, although not enough.

“The last 20 minutes were our best period and we started to threaten their goal. But it was tough and we knew it would be. Not many teams come away from Brackley with a win.

“We've got a good group of players who want to do the right thing. “We'll put this match behind us and concentrate on preparing for what's next. Games come thick and fast, Saturdays and Tuesdays, so we have to ready ourselves quickly, learning from this poor performance but not dwelling on it.”

Brackley went ahead on 23 minutes as Cosmas Matwasa’s scuffed shot was directed over the line via the post from close range by the alert Stead.

Within moments another effort from Stead was well saved by Theo Richardson in the Bucks’ goal to keep the visitors in the game.

Adam Rooney, on his home debut, almost scored with a header before Stead doubled his tally, sliding in at the far post to meet Matwasa’s deep cross on 85 minutes.

Diego de Girolamo came closest to scoring for Jamie Vermiglio’s side in the dying minutes. Creating space for the shot, the substitute’s fiercely struck effort was beaten away by Danny Lewis.

In added time Fabio Lopes dispossessed the last defender but shot wide with only the keeper to beat as Saints sealed the win and a fine all-round performance that lifted Brackley to joint fifth in the table.

