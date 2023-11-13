​Buxworth reach last eight after penalties victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This week saw the playing of the delayed Derbyshire Divisional Cup North game between Buxworth and Chesterfield Youth who currently play in the Central Midlands Football League Premier Division.

An exciting game finally ended 2-2 after 90 minutes. The game went straight to penalties with Buxworth winning the shoot out 6-5 to advance to the quarter-finals. Sam Cowley scored both goals for the Hope Valley League side.

In an all-Hope Valley League clash, Dove Holes made it through to the last eight by inflicting Chapel Town's first defeat of the season with an emphatic 5-0 win at Rowton Park. Aaron Johnson bagged a brace for the visitors, with other goals coming from Liam Bradshaw, Joe Donnelly and an own goal.

Hope Valley League.

The other remaining tie between Furness Vale and FC Normanton was postponed for the second time due to the weather.

There was just one game in the Premier Division which saw Tideswell United and FC Matlock share the spoils after a 2-2 draw. James Handley and Josh Hall were on target for the home side with Liam Fisher and Oliver Fletcher replying for Matlock.

In the Derbyshire Junior Cup North an all Hope Valley League tie saw Dove Holes Reserves and The 19th Hole battle out a goalless draw with Dove Holes eventually going through to the semi-final 10-9 on penalties.

They are joined by fellow Hope Valley League sides Youlgreave United and Hayfield who find themselves reinstated after their quarter-final opponents Tintwistle Athletic Reserves were disqualified after fielding an illegible player.

Two matches took place in the A Division. Hayfield moved to the top otf the table after a fine 5-3 win at home to Chapel Town Reserves. Lewis Chadwick hit two for Hayfield, with further goals from Sam Lomas, James Ramsey and Joseph Wyatt. Chapel replying through Tyler Arnfield, Matt Baldwin and Jacob O'Donnell.

The other game saw Youlgreave United win a tight contest 3-2 at home to Hathersage.