Buxton's play-off hopes hang by a thread after Alfreton defeat

​Buxton’s hopes of reaching the National League North play-offs will hang on not only their own result this weekend but those of others.

A 3-2 defeat at Alfreton Town on Easter Monday means the Bucks are now two positions off the play-off places, with the three teams immediately above them all two points ahead going into the last round of regular fixtures on Saturday.

That means that Buxton will have to beat already-relegated Warrington Town as a minimum on Saturday at the TSS, then hope that those above them either lose or draw, with the Bucks’ goal difference superior to that of Hereford and Curzon Ashton in seventh and eighth respectively and only one behind that of Chorley in sixth.

Chorley, who Buxton crucially beat 1-0 on Good Friday, will take on another side already down, Rushall Olympic away, while Hereford host Scunthorpe United who still have an outside chance of the title and Curzon Ashton host Leamington who have nothing to play for.

Boss John McGrath said after Friday’s win against Chorley: “We’d spoken about cup finals and against another play-off rival it was a fantastic performance. We could have scored more in the second-half and we also nullified their threats so I was really pleased.”

With all four relegation spots now sealed – Farsley Celtic, Warrington Town, Rushall Olympic and Needham Market’s fates all confirmed – Saturday will not only see the play-off race as the focus but also the title race.

Kidderminster Harriers are top on goal difference from Brackley Town and know that a win at Southport on Saturday will see them as champions.

Brackley will have to win at home to Farsley and hope Kidderminster fail to win.

Scunthorpe United, two points behind in third, can only become champions if they win at Hereford and the two above them lose, or if that win is accompanied by a Kidderminster defeat and Brackley draw given United’s better goal difference.​

Chester are already confirmed in the play-offs while King’s Lynn need just a point from their game, ironically at Chester, to be certain.