The Bucks had to come from behind to see off Hyde 2-1 to reach the first round for the second successive season for the first time in the club's history.

Community-owned Merthyr are currently mid-table in the Southern League Premier Division, one level below the Bucks in football's league pyramid, and Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio said: “We are happy to be at home.

“Although Merthyr are a lower ranked team they've beaten National League North opposition, so we will have to be at the top of our game to progress to Round Two. We're looking forward to the challenge and we'll be ready.

Scott Boden scores the winner on Saturday.

“Buxton reaching the first round for the first time in consecutive years is something to celebrate and hopefully we can give the fans more to celebrate in the FA Cup and the league as we need a bit of momentum. We have that now with seven games unbeaten.”

Bucks' director of football David Brindley welcomed the cup draw, saying: “We wanted either a big team away or a home game that would be winnable.

“We've got the latter, but we won't underestimate Merthyr and can expect a tough time, hopefully in front of a packed crowd.”