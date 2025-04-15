Buxton's energy pleases gaffer McGrath

​John McGrath was happy with what he saw at Scarborough.

​John McGrath praised his Buxton side’s energy as they saw off hosts Scarborough 3-0 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory took the Bucks three points closer to a possible end-of-season play-off opportunity in the Vanarama National League North as goals came from Kieran Burton, Cian Coleman and Johnny Johnston.

McGrath brought True Grant back in goal to replace excellent stand-in Paul Cooper, Kez Martin for Josh Williams, with Johnny Johnston taking over from Ben Sault. All three played significant parts in Buxton's success, blending into a team that was notably strong at the back and ever-commanding in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bucks were in dominant mood, softening up their hosts, then taking a 35th minute lead when Burton netted low down after a contributing header by Bobby Faulkner.

Apart from occasional breakaways by the Boro, the second half remained firmly in the grasp of the Bucks and two goals in four minutes – Coleman after 63 then Johnston, made the points safe and kept the door to the play-offs ajar.

McGrath summed up the performance as being "complete". He said: "We had loads of energy, wearing them down.

"Our substitutes all made an impact. Three well-worked goals and a second half that belonged to the Bucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we've got to keep standards high for the rest of the season. There's still a long way to go. It's our cup final on Tuesday then back to the pressures of the league, home and away."

It's a busy time and the full squad will be needed to see it through. On Tuesday, April 15, the Bucks took on Alfreton Town in the final of the Derbyshire Senior Cup at Chesterfield, after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.

The teams are due to meet again, this time in the league, at Alfreton on Easter Monday, 3pm.

On Good Friday, Chorley will be visitors to the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, also at 3pm