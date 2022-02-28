Buxton's Diego De Girolamo gives update on his return from injury and his take on 0-0 draw with Atherton Collieries

Diego De Girolamo played 45 minutes at the weekend as he continues his return from injury.

The Bucks’ hot-shot played 45 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Atherton Collieries at the weekend.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I didn't expect to pay 45 minutes today and I’m happy with how my body coped with it.

“I’m hoping to play more minutes in the next game and get used to starting again.”

And he was also keen to take the positives from the battling draw.

“We would like to have got the three points, but top teams come here and drop points,” he added.

“We just have to stay unbeaten and get as many three points as we can.

“We have to take the positives out of the point. We have kept a clean sheet and the lads looked solid at the back.

“It’s a tough place to come and win and every point counts. There's a lot of points still up for grabs and it's up to us to get as many wins as we can.

“We have got to stay positive and keep the confidence going as a team.”

The evenly-contested first half, with the Bucks playing up the considerable slope and into the breeze, was particularly disappointing as neither goalkeeper was extended.

Warren Clarke was off target late in a half to forget.

The second half showed some improvement after both teams made effective substitutions in attack. De Girolamo went closest for Buxton with a fierce 28-yard drive, with Chris Dawson's follow-up shot failing to trouble the keeper.

Ash Chambers, was introduced late on to replace Jason Gilchrist, but in Chambers’ 11 minutes on-field the Bucks weren't able to create the requisite grandstand finish.

The introduction of Marcus Cusani on the Atherton left did create a threat and just past the hour his smart turn and shot forced a corner, then he soon fired again, with Robinson making the save.

As the last quarter of the game began, the Bucks mounted some pressure but Tommy Elliott dragged a 15-yard effort wide, then Dawson's powerfully-struck hooked shot also passed wide.