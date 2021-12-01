Buxton's Diego De Girolamo dreaming of Sheffield United or Manchester United in FA Cup

Diego De Girolamo has his eye on a plum FA Cup third round tie against Sheffield United or Manchester United. Buxton, though, have to get past Morecambe at home to give that draw a chance.

The former Chesterfield man fired Buxton into the second round and the national spotlight with his winner at York City.

And De Girolamo, who came through Sheffield United’s youth system, is now hooked on tasting further glory and a plum third-round tie for the competition’s lowest-ranked team.

“It is generally all I have thought about,” he said. “It won’t be just me, but most of the other lads as well - it is on my mind near enough all the time.

“I had that great feeling against Kettering and against York. If I experience it against Morecambe it would be unbelievable.

“It is on my mind how it can happen. It is a brilliant place to be around at the moment.

“We are getting big crowds and there is great banter in the dressing room. There's just a real buzz at the club right now.

“It's probably some of the best memories I have had in football.”

The game will be televised to the nation via the BBC - a moment De Girolamo admits he is relishing.

“I perform better with pressure I think,” he added. “I enjoy my friends and family watching from the stands.

" It makes me give a bit extra and I would rather the game was on television than not.

“There is a lot of excitement amongst the lads, we are all talking about who we want in the next round if we win.