Buxton winger Lindon Meikle keen to say promotion-winning side stay together

Lindon Meikle wants to see the core of Buxton's promotion-winning side remain next season.

The flying winger is keen to see the nucleus of the promotion-winning squad remain at Silverlands as the Bucks look to give it a good bash in the National League North.

Meikle knows only too well the pitfalls of losing too many players after struggling with Kettering after they won promotion.

“We are all really excited for next season and are looking to have a good push at it,” he said.

“There might be one or two of the younger ones who have opportunities at a higher level, but hopefully the core of the team will stay together.

“I think that is important with getting promoted. When I was at Kettering we lost a lot of the players after we went up we struggled because we lost the core of the team.

“New players came in and it just wasn't right, the team should have done a lot better than we did.

“If we keep the core of the team then I’m sure we can kick on and do a lot of damage in that league.

“It is important to keep the quality together.”

Meikle is no stranger to promotion success having won what is now the National League Premier during his time with Mansfield Town.

And he knows that taking the step up in class is something promotion winner sides don’t need to fear.

“It is a big step up and it is a very interesting league,” he said.

“There's ex Football League clubs and there are teams that are trying to come through, there are also full-time teams, so it's a good mix.

“If you get a good squad together then anything can happen.

“We have got a better team than most teams in the National League North, and when you see Kettering and Alfreton giving it a good go, then there is no reason why we can't as well. We have a better team than Alfreton.

“We beat York at their place so who knows.

“The good thing about the league is there are teams that have big followings, it will be big for the club financially as well .