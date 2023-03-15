On a snowy night at the Silverlands, underdogs Belper United, from the United Counties Premier League, led twice but were overhauled by a brace of Diego De Girolamo goals, with a Sam Osborne score sandwiched in between.

And Buxton boss Craig Elliott, who has been named February Manager of the Month, paid tribute to the efforts of the opposition, saying: “I think the night belonged to Belper United to be honest.

“I am really happy to get into the final – there's not doubt about that. It's a cup competition we wanted to do well in.

Diego De Girolamo - crucial cup semi-final brace for Buxton.

“But we were poor on a poor night for conditions and I thought Belper were superb. They put a really good fight up and good luck to them for the rest of the season.

“I wasn't happy with the first half. Some of the players who came in, I expected more from.

“But they found a way to win and sometimes in football that's what you've got to do.

“The lads were better in the second half, especially Diego who I think got us out of a bit of a mess tonight with two outstanding finishes.

“I am really pleased for him. He's showed the quality he's got.”

He continued: “It was a semi-final so I had full respect for who we were playing tonight.

“I have been in their position as underdog and it's not easy. They were coming here tonight against a form team and will go away really proud of what they've done as well as disappointed.

“But we've nothing but admiration for the way they set up. They had a right good go at us and made it a really difficult night for us.”

Derby County's Pride Park Stadium will host the final on Wednesday 24th April (7.45pm) and Bucks will face the Rams U23s, who beat Belper Town in their semi.

“It will be an exciting final, especially playing Derby, and it gives us all something to look forward to,” said Elliott.

“We have a lot of good league matches left too so it makes it an exciting last six or seven weeks of the season.”

Last weekend, first half goals from Tommy Elliott, Joe Ackroyd and Warren Clarke showed Buxton's dominance as they won 3-1 on their first-ever visit to Banbury United.

It was the Bucks' sixth away from home this season and Elliott said: “Though not at our best, we were clinical in taking our chances.

“A couple of the goals were really high quality as well – good moves and finished really well.

“The only negative was we couldn't quite get the clean sheet that we deserved but I have no complaints.

“That was 11 unbeaten which I think at this level is a fantastic effort.

“It's become a really good group and they are all pulling in the right direction and hopefully they can continue.”

Tommy Elliott again impressed as a makeshift striker and Elliott said: “He has been absolutely brilliant up there, his hold-up play, and he's scored two great headers on the trot now.

“I think we all know what quality he's got. It's a different role for him but he is working hard with the rest of the team to make it happen.”

On Saturday Buxton are at home to Farsley Celtic and he added: “We had a tough game and lost 2-1 at Farsley, but played well in the second half.

“We're back at home and know we have to improve from tonight – and we will. Hopefully we'll have a few players back and a healthy squad.

“It's nice to now be returning to Saturdays only in the league, without two matches every week, and that gives us time to prepare for games and allows players to recover. Hopefully, you'll see us get stronger now without the midweek football.

