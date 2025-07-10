John McGrath's side will face Radcliffe in the opener. Photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton will open the new National League North season with the visit of Radcliffe on Saturday, August 9.

Their first away day will see them go to Marine a week later, before August concludes with a home game against Hereford on August 19, a trip to AFC Telford United on August 23, Curzon Ashton being the visitors on Bank Holiday Monday (25th) and then a long trip to South Shields on the 30th.

Boxing Day will see Buxton head to Macclesfield, and the season will end at home to Leamington on April 25.

Derbyshire derbies with Alfreton Town will take place on Saturday, October 25 (home) and Saturday, February 7 (away).

Full fixtures can be found HERE.