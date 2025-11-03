Buxton strike late again to secure FA Cup second round place

Conor Kirby celebrates his winner. Photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton reached the FA Cup second round for the third time in five years with a dramatic extra-time win over Chatham Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was only the fourth time in the club's near-150 year history that the Silverlands had hosted a tie at this stage and the contest, evenly fought overall, indeed proved worthy of the occasion as both teams, unbeaten in a combined 21 league and cup fixtures and accustomed to winning, played with confidence, belief and total commitment.

What's more, each side scored a memorable goal with Connor Kirby's winner widely described as a 'worldie'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs are full-time and their durability was admirable, even to the very end of extra time. Undefeated away from home at kick-off, the visitors from the outset were prepared to commit half the team to attacks and deserve the accolade of the best visiting team seen at Buxton this season despite their lower step three status.

Tate Campbell reacts to scoring his goal. Photo: Phil Peat.

Yet it was the Bucks who went close to an early goal. A splendid Kirby diagonal ball out to Luke Brennan on the left set up a typically speedy run past his marker and a dangerous cross to earn a corner-kick, then visiting 'keeper Molyneux made a hash of a simple task that was close to an own goal, but he soon earned great credit for a smart save to deny a Tate Campbell close-range shot.

However, Chatham soon showed their attacking prowess with Joe Young twice forced into near-post, goal-preventing saves inside three minutes.

Just prior to the interval, Kirby and Brennan combined again for Kieran Burton to send a firm header narrowly over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 40 seconds into the second half, the tie took a dramatic turn. Burly visiting striker Fadahunsi robbed Burton as he advanced centrally out of defence and from 25 yards promptly rifled the ball just inside a post, beyond the diving Young's left hand.

Tate Campbell scores the equaliser. Photo: Phil Peat.

With confidence boosted further, the visitors might soon have doubled their advantage, but Sene-Richardson scuffed his 12-yards effort.

Then in the 57th minute, home manager John McGrath made the first of two crucial substitute choices as Luke Hall on the right and Deniche Hill were introduced, with Buxton almost instantly regaining momentum as the latter's pace on the left created openings.

Five minutes on, Hill's shot from the left was parried by Molyneux and Campbell drilled home the equaliser from eight yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatham could still threaten and Oldfield shot wide from 18 yards but mostly it was Buxton creating chances. Oli Greaves volleyed over the bar following a bout of head tennis, Hall's angled shot skimmed the bar, Max Bardell's downward header was desperately cleared, Burton's fast, low, diagonal ball evaded all in front of goal and another Hall effort was cleared from the line.

Buxton's players and staff go crazy after Conor Kirby's winner. Photo: Phil Peat.

Into extra-time 'the Bucks' couldn't maintain their previous momentum as the visitors continued to make their maximum six substitutions which seemed designed mostly to replace tiring legs.

Yet in minute 101 Buxton's management made a second vital substitute decision with the searing pace of Johnny Johnston introduced on the right flank to potentially devastating effect as he frequently outpaced opponents.

However, it was the opposite flank which produced the winning goal in the 114th minute and it is no exaggeration to describe it as one of the all-time great Silverlands strikes. Though virtually out on his feet after running miles, captain Kirby, from some 35 yards, spectacularly launched an awesome, lofted thunderbolt that swerved away from Molyneux to enter his net under the bar.

It remained only for Keziah Martin and Sammy Robinson to be introduced to help defend the hard-won lead and Buxton entered Monday’s draw.