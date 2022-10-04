Buxton step over potential FA Cup banana skin with comfortable win at Bamber Bridge
Buxton convincingly stepped over a potential banana skin with a 3-0 away win at former NPL rivals Bamber Bridge, who had been unbeaten at home in six fixtures, in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday, writes Tony Tomlinson.
Superiority was achieved by a first-half Scott Boden opportunist goal and by Connor Kirby's second-half brace, making it three goals in five days for the industrious midfielder.
The latter also contributed significantly, alongside Lindon Meikle and Matt Sargeant, to his team's midfield control after the hosts had started with ample possession on their splendid grass pitch but without troubling Mat Hudson, who was making his second appearance – and versus his former loan club.
The Bucks lost Harry Bunn in the warm-up to be replaced by Serhat Tasdemir, but had Tommy Elliott back for the first time in more than five months.
After several spurned chances Boden's 26th-minute goal settled the fans' nerves. Sargeant's through ball freed Elliott centrally but the advancing Goddard saved well only for Tommy to cross for Scott to hammer the ball into the net roof from close range.
Five minutes into the second half, Buxton doubled the advantage as Kirby robbed midfielder Perkins, a veteran of more than 400 Football League games, and showed admirable composure in stroking the ball inside a post from 18 yards.
In added time the Bucks constructed a third goal in commendable fashion, with Poole and Gilchrist combining to feed Kirby for another composed finish.