Buxton sign two more but King departs

Ashley Chambers in action for Cambridge United.

The Bucks have completed the signing of experienced striker Ashley Chambers, 29, from Brackley Town.

Chambers, who can also play on the wing, began his career in the Championship with Leicester City, making nine appearances in total for the Foxes before going on to enjoy several years floating between League Two and what is now the National League’s top division with York City, for whom he played over 100 games, Dagenham & Redbridge, Cambridge and Grimsby Town.

He then featured heavily for Nuneaton and Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North before joining Brackley.

He also featured for England at youth level from U16 to U19s, as well as for the England C team. He played in the U17 World Cup in South Korea in 2007.

Also signing is defender Ben Middleton from Boston United.

Middleton has previously spent time on loan with Buxton having also featured for North Ferriby, Scarborough Athletic and Harrogate Town.

Departing the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium is midfielder Reece King.

King, who is also a primary school teacher, has opted to move closer to his West Midlands base.