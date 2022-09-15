Buxton sign experienced former Chesterfield, Newport County, Halifax Town and Wrexham striker
Buxton have completed the signing of experienced striker Scott Boden on a deal until the end of next season.
The 32-year-old has most recently been with York City, but spent last season at Boreham Wood in the National League where he scored 11 goals.
He began his career at Sheffield United before joining Chesterfield and making 104 appearances, then a further 58 in a second spell with the Spireites which saw him score 23 goals.
Other clubs have included Macclesfield Town and Alfreton Town, both on loan, as well as Wrexham, Gateshead and Halifax Town, plus time in the Scottish Premiership with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
In total, he has made over 500 professional appearances, scoring more than 130 goals.
Buxton director of football David Brindley said: “Scott is just what we need to help convert the chances we're creating into goals and league points. I feel sure he'll quickly become a favourite with our fans."