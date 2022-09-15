Scott Boden has bags of experience and over 100 professional goals to his name.

The 32-year-old has most recently been with York City, but spent last season at Boreham Wood in the National League where he scored 11 goals.

He began his career at Sheffield United before joining Chesterfield and making 104 appearances, then a further 58 in a second spell with the Spireites which saw him score 23 goals.

Other clubs have included Macclesfield Town and Alfreton Town, both on loan, as well as Wrexham, Gateshead and Halifax Town, plus time in the Scottish Premiership with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

In total, he has made over 500 professional appearances, scoring more than 130 goals.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...