Buxton sealed a solid pre-season friendly win over Stocksbridge.

Nonetheless the Bucks again showed enough promise in both halves for another successful campaign after sealing a 3-0 win.

Buxton attacked the Ashwood End in the opening period, featuring six of the championship-winning stars and several promising trialists, one of whom was rightly entrusted with all the corners and free-kicks, so that early on Sean Newton and then a trialist centre-back missed the target with set-piece headers from his deliveries.

However, in the 14th-minute, the dead-ball specialist cleverly fed Diego De Girolamo with a free-kick and the unmarked striker made the most of the opportunity. At the other end, approaching quarter-time, the visitors' striker wriggled clear on the right but his shot only found Theo Richardson's side-netting.

A feature of this most watchable half was the punishing pace of Warren Clarke as he frequently outstripped defenders to produce several telling crosses, yet it was a diagonal low pass,j ust prior to half-time, that set up the second goal, with a trialist striker finding the net.