Buxton set to bolster relegation-haunted squad after fourth defeat in a row

On Tuesday they lost 2-1 at fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic and Elliott said: “We threw everything at them after Sam Osborne's goal and were unlucky to come away with nothing.

“The lads went flat out to make their mark and we dominated.

“The good news on the injury front is that we had Max Conway and Chris Dawson back and they gave us a boost. Chris got about half an hour on the pitch and the way he carried the ball forward was great for us. But I need to help our injury-afflicted squad, though, because we're in a relegation battle now.

Sam Osborne - netted at Farsley in vain on Tuesday.

“Extra players are needed so we can wise-up quickly.

“I am not used to being near the bottom and I'm determined to see us get back on track.”

Any team giving away two soft first-half goals is going to struggle.

But an inspirational goal by Bucks' midfielder Osborne lifted the team's spirits.

His 64th minute strike instilled confidence from back to front.

The injury-hit Bucks, with no fit strikers available, found an extra yard and took the game to their hosts for the last half hour. An equaliser wouldn't come, but the performance gives impetus to Saturday's trip to face second-bottom Blyth Spartans.

Spartans came from behind to win 2-1 at Buxton in August but have only won once away from home since, though their home form is stronger.

Tuesday night was another defeat certainly but the small visiting contingent at least had the encouragement of a rousing and sustained second-half recovery which came close to finding a deserved equaliser.

The damage had been done in a first half dominated by Farsley, who achieved an apparently comfortable 2-0 interval lead courtesy of a brace of alarmingly soft goals.

Despite the respective league positions, the hosts were clear favourites at the outset.

They were at full strength and had recorded recent impressive home victories versus high-flying King's Lynn and by 7-1 versus Marske in the Trophy, whereas the Bucks, lacking the injured Boden, Brisley and Clarke, hadn't scored in five of their previous seven fixtures.

What's more, the soft turf, which cut up badly, suited Celtic's more direct style and how that showed the more the half wore on.

In the opening quarter, Buxton had a big chance to claim the lead when Tommy Elliott, playing in an advanced role, was two yards clear of the defence but was caught up before he was ready to shoot, then Farsley's Mulhern (ex-Stockport) missed an equally obvious opening.

A defensive heading error put him clear but he took the ball too wide in trying to evade 'keeper Theo Richardson's challenge.

However, Celtic did score twice in nine minutes through inadequate Buxton defending. From a visitors' own corner-kick, a swift counter gave the hosts a two v one advantage at halfway from which Bradford City loanee Scales finished confidently.

Then a 42nd-minute home corner was headed in unchallenged by striker Spencer.

The Bucks' prospects looked grim, but to their great credit from the outset of the second half they developed,despite the difficult surface,a growing control of the play to be totally on top in the period after their 62nd-minute goal.

That came from an Osborne tap-in after a corner-kick and immediately followed a Connor Kirby effort that looped against the bar.

They passed the ball with much greater belief and confidence but couldn't again pierce a massed home defence despite forcing a seeming host of corner-kicks from which it was difficult to profit given the absence of the injured tall players.

Substitutions were made but it was a distinct disadvantage that Diego de Dirolamo could not be deployed, yet the return of Dawson, playing much like his pre-injury self, was a bonus as he slotted seamlessly into midfield.

That added to the initial benefit afforded by the re-appearance of Conway after injury to strengthen the left side.