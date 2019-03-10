Buxton’s play-off hopes hit by away defeat

Buxton’s play-off hopes took a knock as they fell to a 2-0 loss at promotion rivals Basford United.

Goals in either half on the 3G surface saw the Bucks beaten on the road for the fourth time in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division.

Buxton had plenty of possession and created openings, but lacked a cutting edge.

They missed the injured Bradley Grayson, while the recently in-form Jude Oyibo was well-policed.

Basford defenders doubled up on him but, despite a height advantage, the home side always looked vulnerable to well-constructed attacks.

However, the Bucks were somewhat short of fluency against a side lifted by the appointment of new interim manager Liam Hearn in his first match in charge.

Former Mansfield Town man Jack Thomas put Basford in front on 17 minutes, firing across Theo Roberts as the home side broke from a Buxton chance.

In the second half Callum Chippendale saw an effort blocked and Diego De Girolamo crashed a shot against the bar and Dean

But as they pressed for an equaliser the Bucks were hit in the closing minutes when a Thomas cross was diverted into his own net by Bradley Roscoe.