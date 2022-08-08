Buxton pick up a draw at Peterborough Sports as both clubs debut in National League North

Buxton are up and running after an opening day draw at Peterborough.

The Bucks started the better of the two sides with last season’s player of the season Warren Clarke being involved in a lot of the action.

A dangerous free-kick from Clarke in the 6th minute met the head of Granite but went straight into the keeper’s hands for the first big opportunity of the game .

Pete Crook had to deny Sean Newton from close range with Buxton pulling the pressure on.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However it was the home side that took the lead. Jordan Nicholson got brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Dan Jarvis stepped up to take the the penalty and slotted it away for 1-0.

The Bucks equalised just before half time with the ball coming over the top to Gilchrist who smashed it in for 1-1.

Peterborough almost got the lead back early on in the second half as Dion Sembie-Ferris squared the ball to Mark Jones and Theo Richardson was quick out the Buxton goal to save his low shot.

Kyle Barker got a second yellow card as the hosts were down 10 men from the 48th minute.

Buxton looked the more lively of the sides after this regularly getting forward but just couldn’t break past Sports’ defence.

A corner ball was Buxton’s best chance of the second half as the ball was cleared off the line by former Buck Nathan Fox to keep the score level.

The away side kept pushing on in the last five minutes but Peterborough threw everything into it putting in lots of good blocks as the game ended 1-1.