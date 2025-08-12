Buxton open the new season with a win over Radcliffe

Connor Kirby was Buxton's match-winner on Saturday.

Buxton got the new National League North season off to a winning start as they overcame Radcliffe 2-1 at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

In front of a bumper, opening-day crowd of 957, the Bucks achieved a narrow victory over a resilient, experienced Radcliffe side which by half-time had seemed the superior force after equalising Buxton's first minute goal.

The hosts had five debutants on view, plus 'keeper Joe Young making a second debut, yet only 45 seconds had elapsed when they took the lead thanks to a superbly-crafted goal.

Attacking the Ashwood End, ex-Derby centre-back Max Bardell, one of the debutants, surged from half-way to set up right-winger Johnny Johnston and from his threatening low cross, Luke Brennan hammered the ball into the roof of the net.

A mere two minutes later, skipper Connor Kirby had visions of doubling the lead with his 22-yard power-drive flashing not far wide.

However, Radcliffe's well-seasoned team soon recovered as the visiting midfield trio took a grip, making openings which seriously challenged the home rearguard. Just ten minutes after the goal, ex-Silverlander Brad Jackson sliced badly wide as a neat passing move gave him a clear shooting opportunity 15 yards out, then defender Thornley advanced to fire a 25-yard drive but into Young's midriff.

Both debutant Tai Sodje and Johnston were victims of foul play with another ex-Silverlander, midfielder Matt Sargent, twice fortunate to escape a caution, though referee Churchill may well have been following the new directive of showing fewer cards than was the case last season.

Boro's 42nd-minute equaliser came as no surprise though its manner did. Visiting veteran winger Jon Taylor swung over a left-flank corner-kick, with the ball passing into goal otherwise untouched, though film evidence revealed an undetected foul in the very crowded six-yard box.

Immediately after the interval Radcliffe continued in the same vein but then the Bucks showed improvement and Johnston even found the net in the 56th minute, but Brennan's long cross to the far post had passed out of play.

Three minutes on and Johnston went close again, curling a low shot narrowly beyond the far post after he had robbed Thornley in the tackle on the right flank.

Yet in the 66th minute, the winner did arrive. Kirby fastened onto a loose ball to unleash a 17-yard screamer that thundered into the far side-netting never more than a few inches above the surface.

Four minutes earlier Cian Coleman had been introduced and his midfield contribution helped to limit Radcliffe's threat, which was restored somewhat by the visiting management making three forward substitutions in the 73rd minute.

Radcliffe did exert some pressure but the excellent home 'keeper Paul Cooper, an interval substitute for the injured Young, was equal to several attempts on goal. He tipped a lofted free-kick over the bar, made a fine save from a fierce drive and then produced a crucial low catch and hold in added time.

After the final whistle, Radcliffe's Maynard was shown a red card for violent conduct.

So, like last season the Bucks have started this campaign with a narrow 2-1 home win and will now hope to build on it with next Saturday's visit to Marine at Crosby.

Bucks: Young (Cooper); Robinson, Bardell, Ward, Burton; Kirby, Trueman (Campbell), Sodje (Coleman); Johnston, Ebanks (Viggars), Brennan (Martin). Unused Subs: Hill & McLean