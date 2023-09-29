Buxton off the mark at home with victory over Underwood
The game started brightly, with both sides trying to play fast flowing football. But the windy conditions often saw the ball at times going astray at the last minute.
Although Buxton had the advantage of having the extra player, Underwood dug in and were very solid in their defending which frustrated Buxton. The hard-working Sofia Morrissey was a constant threat down the left but her crosses went unpunished.
After a few changes at half-time and playing into the wind Buxton again set off for that elusive first goal and finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when, from a corner, the Underwood keeper couldn’t hold onto the ball and Sophie Edwards was there to tap home her first goal for the Ladies.
Buxton were now on the front foot and starting to get on top. Caitlin Dickenson was always looking dangerous for Underwood but stand-in keeper Lisa Blair made sure the scoreline stayed in Buxton's favour.
Buxton were playing the better football now as Underwood started to tire and, after hitting a post minutes earlier, good link-up play saw Maisy Duncan finally get her first goal for the Ladies as she found herself one on one and slotted the ball home.
More great one touch football saw Jade Whitwam through on goal and she slammed the ball into the back of the net for her first goal of the season and first for the Ladies since signing as Buxton finally got their rewards.