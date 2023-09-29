After a frustrating first half, Buxton Ladies eased to a 3-0 win in their first home game of the season against Underwood on Sunday.

Buxton Ladies action against Underwood.

The game started brightly, with both sides trying to play fast flowing football. But the windy conditions often saw the ball at times going astray at the last minute.

Although Buxton had the advantage of having the extra player, Underwood dug in and were very solid in their defending which frustrated Buxton. The hard-working Sofia Morrissey was a constant threat down the left but her crosses went unpunished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a few changes at half-time and playing into the wind Buxton again set off for that elusive first goal and finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when, from a corner, the Underwood keeper couldn’t hold onto the ball and Sophie Edwards was there to tap home her first goal for the Ladies.

Buxton were now on the front foot and starting to get on top. Caitlin Dickenson was always looking dangerous for Underwood but stand-in keeper Lisa Blair made sure the scoreline stayed in Buxton's favour.

Buxton were playing the better football now as Underwood started to tire and, after hitting a post minutes earlier, good link-up play saw Maisy Duncan finally get her first goal for the Ladies as she found herself one on one and slotted the ball home.